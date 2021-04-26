6 Meridian Sells 7,969 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

6 Meridian lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.65. 13,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

