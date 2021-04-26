6 Meridian Acquires 6,899 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,822,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $23.71. 2,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.