EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

