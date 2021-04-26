Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $21.98.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
Read More: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.