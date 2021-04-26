Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

