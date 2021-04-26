Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 64 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,334.45.

Shopify stock opened at $1,105.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

