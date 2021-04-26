Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

