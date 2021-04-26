Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,386 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Guardant Health worth $86,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $158.25 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,342 shares of company stock valued at $138,898,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

