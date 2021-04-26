Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 5.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.42% of The TJX Companies worth $1,138,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,202,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $969,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

