Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.