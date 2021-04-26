Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

