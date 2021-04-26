Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

