Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

