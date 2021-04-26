New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $66,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $414.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

