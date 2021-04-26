IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Reduced by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 2.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $230,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 29.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

