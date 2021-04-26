155,692 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

