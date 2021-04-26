James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.03. 82,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

