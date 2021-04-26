Morgan Stanley Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $171.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

