Morgan Stanley Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $171.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
