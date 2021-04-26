EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

