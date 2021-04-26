Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

