Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

