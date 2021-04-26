Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $39.01 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

