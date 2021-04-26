Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00.

4/12/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/5/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/31/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $67.00.

3/30/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $67.00.

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/24/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00.

3/15/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00.

2/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

