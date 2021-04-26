Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

