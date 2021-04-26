Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.