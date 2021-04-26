SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

