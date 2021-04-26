Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 19,870 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.