Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.