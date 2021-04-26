Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $631,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

