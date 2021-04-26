Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 562 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

