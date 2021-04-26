Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 30,374 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.