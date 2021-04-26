Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,705 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

