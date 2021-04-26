Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

NYSE TDOC opened at $182.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.14. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

