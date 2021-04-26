Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 418,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,000. NIO makes up 4.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

