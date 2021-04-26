Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $396,187.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

