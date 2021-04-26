Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 330 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MDT opened at $131.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
