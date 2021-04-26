Gossip Coin Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $17,476.47 and $95.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 224.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

