Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

PLNT stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

