Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Hits $7.35 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $76,243.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00510077 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00027041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.76 or 0.02653658 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,233,433 coins and its circulating supply is 426,972,997 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

