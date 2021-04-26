Insureum Price Reaches $0.0694 on Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Insureum has traded 198% higher against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00751487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00094875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.76 or 0.07478612 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

