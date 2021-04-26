Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of SC stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

