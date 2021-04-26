Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

