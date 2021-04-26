Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

Shares of KHC opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

