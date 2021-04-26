OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

OneMain stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

