Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

