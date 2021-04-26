Analysts Set Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 2,634.09

Shares of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,634.09 ($34.41).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,442 ($44.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,446.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,068.35. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60.

In other Whitbread news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, with a total value of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

