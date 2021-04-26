MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of MET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

