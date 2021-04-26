Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.1% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 66.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

