RWM Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.