Cutler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of German American Bancorp worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

