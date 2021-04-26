Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $327.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.07. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

