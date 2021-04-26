The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up 2.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Trade Desk by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $726.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $697.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.07 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.80, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

